Fleur-de-Links, December 12: Saints, coaches, and Cameron Jordan fined for allegedly faking an injury

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury - NFL
The Saints, Dennis Allen, Ryan Nielsen, and Cameron Jordan have been fined a combined $550,000 for allegedly faking an injury.
A statement from the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
The Saints deny the allegations that Cameron Jordan faked an injury.
Saints’ Cameron Jordan’s agent rips ‘idiotic’ NFL fine - Fox Sports
Cameron Jordan’s agent called the fine to Jordan “idiotic” and said that they are appealing the fine.
Saints power rankings: Week 14 - Canal Street Chronicles
Ahead of Week 14, the Saints are down overall in NFL power rankings, with an average ranking of 27.
Sean Payton Interested in Coaching Chargers or Rams, per Report - Sports Illustrated
Sean Payton is reporetedly interesting in coaching in Los Angeles, either the with the Los Angeles Chargers or the Los Angeles Rams.
Saints Most Pleasant Surprises in 2022 - Saints News Network
Alontae Taylor, Juwan Johnson, Kaden Elliss, and Cesar Ruiz have all been called “pleasant surprises” for the 2022 season.
Opening odds for Falcons vs. Saints matchup in Week 15 - Draftkings Nation
The Saints are currently favored by 4 points heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mr. @chrisolave_ is leading all @NFL rookies #ProBowlVote | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Jus31Tv3aK— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 10, 2022
Mike Thomas linked up with @PayAwayLayaway to help 15 families for the holidays at the Belle Chasse Navy Exchange Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/WwkpPFDc07— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2022
Some holiday cheer for your timeline!#Saints tight end Juwan Johnson surprised shoppers @RousesMarkets with some grocery assistance for the holiday season pic.twitter.com/EFbiMZNHea— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2022
