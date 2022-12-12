Fleur-de-Links, December 12: Saints, coaches, and Cameron Jordan fined for allegedly faking an injury

The Saints, Dennis Allen, Ryan Nielsen, and Cameron Jordan have been fined a combined $550,000 for allegedly faking an injury.

The Saints deny the allegations that Cameron Jordan faked an injury.

Cameron Jordan’s agent called the fine to Jordan “idiotic” and said that they are appealing the fine.

Ahead of Week 14, the Saints are down overall in NFL power rankings, with an average ranking of 27.

Sean Payton is reporetedly interesting in coaching in Los Angeles, either the with the Los Angeles Chargers or the Los Angeles Rams.

Alontae Taylor, Juwan Johnson, Kaden Elliss, and Cesar Ruiz have all been called “pleasant surprises” for the 2022 season.

The Saints are currently favored by 4 points heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Thomas linked up with @PayAwayLayaway to help 15 families for the holidays at the Belle Chasse Navy Exchange Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/WwkpPFDc07 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2022