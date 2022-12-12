 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 12: Saints, coaches, and Cameron Jordan fined for allegedly faking an injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury - NFL

The Saints, Dennis Allen, Ryan Nielsen, and Cameron Jordan have been fined a combined $550,000 for allegedly faking an injury.

A statement from the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

The Saints deny the allegations that Cameron Jordan faked an injury.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan’s agent rips ‘idiotic’ NFL fine - Fox Sports

Cameron Jordan’s agent called the fine to Jordan “idiotic” and said that they are appealing the fine.

Saints power rankings: Week 14 - Canal Street Chronicles

Ahead of Week 14, the Saints are down overall in NFL power rankings, with an average ranking of 27.

Sean Payton Interested in Coaching Chargers or Rams, per Report - Sports Illustrated

Sean Payton is reporetedly interesting in coaching in Los Angeles, either the with the Los Angeles Chargers or the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints Most Pleasant Surprises in 2022 - Saints News Network

Alontae Taylor, Juwan Johnson, Kaden Elliss, and Cesar Ruiz have all been called “pleasant surprises” for the 2022 season.

Opening odds for Falcons vs. Saints matchup in Week 15 - Draftkings Nation

The Saints are currently favored by 4 points heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

