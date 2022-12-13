Fleur-de-Links, December 13: Saints sign veteran to active roster

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints expected to sweep rival Falcons in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently favored against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 15, which would mean the Saints would sweep the Falcons this season.
Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed running back David Johnson to their active roster and waived center/guard Josh Andrews.
Saints DE Cameron Jordan appealing fine from alleged fake injury: ‘My name’s low-key been slandered’ - Yahoo! Sports
Cameron Jordan speaks out on the alleged faking of an injury in Week 13.
Saints to Face a Rookie QB in Week 15 - Saints News Network
The Saints will be facing rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission - The Spun
Sean Payton rejects the comparison between Tua Tagovailoa and Drew Brees.
Saints Announce Their Week 15 Starting Quarterback - Saints News Network
The Saints have announced Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for Week 15.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Here are some photos from the last time #Saints played the Falcons!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2022
Tune in December 18 at 12PM CST
: FOX pic.twitter.com/71TCIaTNNJ
Last week @mathieu_era surprised 10 families with Son of a Saint with dinner and gifts! Here's a recap of that night! pic.twitter.com/hOT0q2CfVP— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2022
Cesar Ruiz is in the holiday spirit! #Saints offensive lineman spent some time at @RousesMarkets giving back to the local community for the holiday season pic.twitter.com/m7b9FXlmfA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2022
