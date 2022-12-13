 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 13: Saints sign veteran to active roster

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints expected to sweep rival Falcons in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently favored against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 15, which would mean the Saints would sweep the Falcons this season.

Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday - Saints News Network

The Saints have signed running back David Johnson to their active roster and waived center/guard Josh Andrews.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan appealing fine from alleged fake injury: ‘My name’s low-key been slandered’ - Yahoo! Sports

Cameron Jordan speaks out on the alleged faking of an injury in Week 13.

Saints to Face a Rookie QB in Week 15 - Saints News Network

The Saints will be facing rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission - The Spun

Sean Payton rejects the comparison between Tua Tagovailoa and Drew Brees.

Saints Announce Their Week 15 Starting Quarterback - Saints News Network

The Saints have announced Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for Week 15.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

