Gayle Benson hosts holiday bowling party for Special Olympics Louisiana athletes

On Tuesday, December 6th, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Mrs. Gayle Benson hosted a holiday bowling party at Fulton Alley in New Orleans for 50 Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and their families.

The event was a part of Benson’s “2022 Month of Giving” for the holiday season. Several Saints and Pelicans players were also in attendance. During the event, Mrs. Benson announced that she would be sponsoring the athletes for a full year.

​Special Olympics Louisiana enriches the lives of 12,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities in Louisiana through sports, competition education, leadership and health. To learn more, go to Special Olympics Louisiana - Training for Life - Home (laso.org)

