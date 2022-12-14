Should the Saints stick with Dennis Allen?

Moving into the 2022 season, New Orleans had both high hopes and aspirations for where they thought they would go. That all suddenly changed as the losses continued to pile up and before you knew it, the team found itself sitting at 4-9 here at the back end of the regular season. Many excuses could be made as to why or how this happened, but a big reason that many in the front office are going to have to address is the lack of leadership at the head coaching position. Yes, Dennis Allen, we are looking at you.

Looking at the track record of Dennis Allen, one could argue that he hasn’t been the most successful coach of the modern era. His all-time record as of this writing is 15-46. That’s 15 wins out of 61 total games. Prior to his firing from the Raiders, he was 0-4 during that season.

In 2015, the New Orleans Saints would offer Allen a second chance at life by hiring him as their senior defensive coordinator. This would prove to be a smart decision as Allen has shined in this role by building a defensive front that has proved to be among the league's top ranked defenses for the past several seasons.

Even though Allen was successful on the defensive end of the ball, the offensive side of the ball has left something to be desired. All of this doesn’t fall on Allen though as offensive coordinator, Pete Carmicheal, is responsible for a vast majority of the questionable plays that get called on game day.

The problem the media has had with Dennis Allen to this point is his lack of motivation and also inability to inspire his team. For weeks, the players have been playing unmotivated without any sign of hope coming from the coaching staff. Quotes from Allen after losses don’t indicate any type of change in play either, just more of the same play calling that gets them beat week after week.

For the moment, this is what we have. Only time will tell whether or not Dennis Allen can motivate this Saints team to racking up a couple wins before the regular season ends. Regardless, the Saints front office will have some decisions to make moving forward once the offseason begins.

