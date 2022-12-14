Saints Reacts Survey, Week 15: Would you pay for 2023 tickets?

Are the New Orleans Saints disappointing the majority of their fan base in 2022? Yes.

Is it cheaper than ever to buy re-sell tickets to get into Saints home games? Also yes.

But NFL businesses play the game to make money. Disappointed fans and re-sold tickets do not affect an owner’s bottom line. Season ticket holders not renewing and new ticket holders passing on an opportunity to become a season ticket holder (and lower concessions from those who don’t attend) is how the Saints will ultimately feel the repercussions of a disappointing season.

That isn’t to suggest that season ticket holders should decline to renew for 2023 out of protest of the team’s actions in 2022. Rather, that fans’ natural frustrations with the team’s performance in 2022 may result in a lack of 2023 renewals, which then has the consequence of potentially forcing the organization to make changes.

So what says you? If you were a 2022 Saints season ticket holder, would you renew for the 2023 season based on what you’ve seen now? If you are on the waiting list and are offered the chance to buy tickets for 2023, would you jump at the chance? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

