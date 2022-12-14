Saints claim RB Eno Benjamin off waivers, per report

The New Orleans Saints put in a claim to add waived RB Eno Benjamin for the second time and landed him this time. The first attempt was when the Cardinals unexpectedly cut him. The Texans claimed him the first time, used him sparingly, and later waived him. The Saints now claim him at the perfect time with Mark Ingram going down with an injury.

Saints claimed former Texans’ and Cardinals’ RB Eno Benjamin on waivers today, per league source. His agents, @DrewJRosenhaus and @JasonRosenhaus, also confirmed the move. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

If the name sounds familiar it is because he ran for 92 yards on 12 carries against the Saints. He is only in his 2nd NFL season with a ton of potential. This season, he has 73 carries for 300 yards and 2 scores. He is also a threat in the passing game with 24 catches for 184 yards.

He is a big get for the Saints, some help for this season and maybe a prospect for the future, if he can perform in these final 4 games.

