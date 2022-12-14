Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Cameron Jordan speaks out against faked injury allegations

New Orleans Saints News:
Gayle Benson hosts holiday bowling party for Special Olympics Louisiana athletes - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints owner Gayle Benson hosted a holiday bowling party for Special Olympics athletes in Louisiana.
Cam Jordan, stung by cheating accusation, remains a New Orleans champion - NOLA
Cameron Jordan visited John F. Kennedy High School to inspire children to build a strong work ethic and help teach financial literacy.
Photos: Saints Cam Jordan visits John F. Kennedy High School on a mission to inspire kids - NOLA
Photos from Cameron Jordan’s visit to John F. Kennedy High School.
Cam Jordan takes aim at NFL for ‘idiotic’ faked injury accusation - WWLTV
Cameron Jordan continues to speak out against fake injury allegations, saying, “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.”
Source Sports: NFL Media to release docuseries on New Orleans Saints’ All-Pro Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy - The Source
The NFL have announced a 3-part docuseries following Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, set to debut in January of 2023.
Demario Davis on enjoying the bye week, staying motivated - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis speaks on staying motived during the Saints bye week.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Here are some photos from the last time #Saints played the Falcons!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2022
Tune in December 18 at 12PM CST
: FOX pic.twitter.com/71TCIaTNNJ
RB Eno Benjamin back on the market. #Saints were interested before. https://t.co/vFbL1uvN1M— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 13, 2022
Mr. @chrisolave_ is leading all @NFL rookies #ProBowlVote | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Jus31Tv3aK— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 10, 2022
