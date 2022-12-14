Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Cameron Jordan speaks out against faked injury allegations

Saints owner Gayle Benson hosted a holiday bowling party for Special Olympics athletes in Louisiana.

Cameron Jordan visited John F. Kennedy High School to inspire children to build a strong work ethic and help teach financial literacy.

Photos from Cameron Jordan’s visit to John F. Kennedy High School.

Cameron Jordan continues to speak out against fake injury allegations, saying, “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.”

The NFL have announced a 3-part docuseries following Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, set to debut in January of 2023.

Demario Davis speaks on staying motived during the Saints bye week.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

Here are some photos from the last time #Saints played the Falcons!



Tune in December 18 at 12PM CST

: FOX pic.twitter.com/71TCIaTNNJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2022