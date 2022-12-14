 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Cameron Jordan speaks out against faked injury allegations

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Gayle Benson hosts holiday bowling party for Special Olympics Louisiana athletes - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints owner Gayle Benson hosted a holiday bowling party for Special Olympics athletes in Louisiana.

Cam Jordan, stung by cheating accusation, remains a New Orleans champion - NOLA

Cameron Jordan visited John F. Kennedy High School to inspire children to build a strong work ethic and help teach financial literacy.

Photos: Saints Cam Jordan visits John F. Kennedy High School on a mission to inspire kids - NOLA

Photos from Cameron Jordan’s visit to John F. Kennedy High School.

Cam Jordan takes aim at NFL for ‘idiotic’ faked injury accusation - WWLTV

Cameron Jordan continues to speak out against fake injury allegations, saying, “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.”

Source Sports: NFL Media to release docuseries on New Orleans Saints’ All-Pro Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy - The Source

The NFL have announced a 3-part docuseries following Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, set to debut in January of 2023.

Demario Davis on enjoying the bye week, staying motivated - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis speaks on staying motived during the Saints bye week.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

