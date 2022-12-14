Mark Ingram placed on IR, ending his season

Mark Ingram could have very well played his final snap for the New Orleans Saints.

After partially tearing his MCL in last Monday’s loss to Tampa, Ingram was placed on the IR today to make room for the Eno Benjamin signing.

At the age of 32 and all the injuries Ingram has suffered in his career, it could very well be time to hang up the cleats and call it a career. However, the Saints probably won’t feel the need to bring him back for 2023.

This season, Ingram has carried the ball 62 times for 223 yards and one touchdown.

