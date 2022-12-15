NFL Picks Week 15: Sinking To New Depths

The New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in the newest chapter of one of the NFL’s great rivalries. Unfortunately, this chapter comes with less fanfare between the fanbases than we’ve seen in many years. Usually, this NFC South showdown will have the fans in a frenzy, but this season has taken its toll and has us all wondering how much worse things will get.

The Saints season has been sinking like a stone, dragging the fans down with them. Many of these losses have been equal parts frustrating and heartbreaking, but a loss to the hated Falcons this week would see the Saints sinking to new depths, and have us all wondering how much further this season will plummet. Let’s take a look at this and all of the upcoming action in Week 15.

Last week I went 7-6

I told you so: Panthers over Seahawks!

What do I know: Browns over Bengals?

***

WEEK 15

Thursday, December 15th - Thursday Night Football

49ers(9-4) at Seahawks(7-6)

Much like their first matchup this season, San Francisco’s top-ranked defense will dominate this game. San Francisco wins 28-14.

Pick: 49ers

***

Saturday, December 17th - Saturday NFL Special - Game 1

Colts(4-8-1) at Vikings(10-3)

Minnesota may field the NFL’s last-ranked defense, but Indy simply doesn't have the weapons to exploit it like Detroit did a week ago. Minnesota wins 28-12.

Pick: Vikings

***

Saturday, December 17th - Saturday NFL Special - Game 2

Ravens(9-4) at Browns(5-8)

It will surprisingly be crucial plays in the Baltimore passing game that make the difference in this game, putting Justin Tucker in position to make the game-winning field goal. Baltimore wins 20-18.

Pick: Ravens

***

Saturday, December 17th - Saturday NFL Special - Game 3

Dolphins(8-5) at Bills(10-3)

Facing difficult competition in recent weeks, Miami has begun to unravel, and unfortunately for them, that will continue here. This is the biggest game in the AFC East this season and Buffalo will all but lock up the division with this close win. Buffalo wins 23-21.

Pick: Bills

***

Sunday, December 18th - Early Games

Steelers(5-8) at Panthers(5-8)

Carolina will dominate Pittsburgh with a smash-mouth attack behind a controlling rushing attack and a fantastic defensive effort. Carolina wins 32-14.

Pick: Panthers

***

Eagles(12-1) at Bears(3-10)

Philly will shut down Chicago’s offense from the jump, as they dispatch the Bears with ease. Philadelphia wins 54-3.

Pick: Eagles

***

Chiefs(10-3) at Texans(1-11-1)

Patrick Mahomes facing arguably the worst team in the NFL? He’ll likely get to rest by halftime. Kansas City wins 51-19.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Cowboys(10-3) at Jaguars(5-8)

Dallas is fighting to keep pace with Philly not only atop the NFC East, but the NFC as a whole, and they will do so by attacking the Jacksonville defense with a multi-faceted offensive attack. Dallas wins 29-20.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Lions(6-7) at Jets(7-6)

This should be a good one. Surprisingly, it will be the much-maligned Detroit defense that comes up with the biggest plays of this showdown of Wild Card hopefuls. Detroit wins 29-20.

Pick: Lions

***

Falcons(5-8) at Saints(4-9)

The Saints are scraping the bottom of the NFC South as it is, but this loss, at home, to a rookie quarterback in Desmond Ridder, against Atlanta’s horrible defense, will find the Saints breaking through the bottom and into spaces none of us want to see. Ridder will look better in this game than any in his entire career to come, and Younghoe Koo will bring it home for him with a game-winning field goal as time expires. Welcome to unfathomable sadness. Atlanta wins 24-23.

Pick: Falcons

***

Sunday, December 18th - Late Games

Cardinals(4-9) at Broncos(3-10)

These teams stink out loud, and this game will too. Denver wins 15-14.

Pick: Broncos

***

Patriots(7-6) at Raiders(5-8)

New England’s defense will be the dominant unit on the field in this one and the master will school the student in this coaching matchup. New England wins 29-14.

Pick: Patriots

***

Titans(7-6) at Chargers(7-6) - Game of the Week

Unsurprisingly, Justin Herbert and Derrick Henry will be the most crucial players on the field. Ultimately, this pivotal AFC showdown will come down to coaching, and Brandon Staley will make the mistakes that cost his team victory in the end. Tennessee wins 21-20.

Pick: Titans

***

Bengals(9-4) at Buccaneers(6-7)

Joe Burrow will lead Cincy’s new guard over Tom Brady and Tampa’s old guard with relative ease. Cincinnati wins 26-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

Sunday Night Football

Giants(7-5-1) at Commanders(7-5-1)

The last time these two teams faced-off, just weeks ago, it ended in a dissatisfying tie. This time we’ll have a winner, thanks to the Washington defense putting a stop to the Giants’ rushing attack. Washington wins 23-20.

Pick: Commanders

***

Monday, December 19th- Monday Night Football

Rams(4-9) at Packers(5-8)

Baker Mayfield got the best of Vegas last week, but he won't have that same luck against Aaron Rodgers in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. Green Bay wins 34-23.

Pick: Packers

***

That’s how I see Week 15 playing out as we approach the end of the 2022 NFL Season. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!