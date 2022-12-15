 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 15: Two players designated to return from IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints claim RB Eno Benjamin off waivers, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have claimed former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin off of waivers.

Saints Designate Two Players to Return from IR, Place One on IR - KPEL 965

Erik McCoy and Chase Hansen have been designated to return from injured reserve.

Mark Ingram placed on IR, ending his season - Canal Street Chronicles

Mark Ingram has been placed on injured reserve.

Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 15 | December 14, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.

Saints power rankings: Week 15 - Canal Street Chronicles

Coming out of a bye week, the Saints remain at an average of #27 in power rankings.

New Orleans Saints use all available information to prepare for Atlanta rookie quarterback - New Orleans Saints

Pete Werner and Dennis Allen speak on playing against Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

