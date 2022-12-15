Fleur-de-Links, December 15: Two players designated to return from IR

The Saints have claimed former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin off of waivers.

Erik McCoy and Chase Hansen have been designated to return from injured reserve.

Mark Ingram has been placed on injured reserve.

Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.

Coming out of a bye week, the Saints remain at an average of #27 in power rankings.

Pete Werner and Dennis Allen speak on playing against Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

Alvin Kamara scoring touchdowns against the Falcons. Nothing better



#ATLvsNO on FOX | Sunday, Dec. 18 at Noon pic.twitter.com/RGrJ4ZaEGk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2022

We were out for the grand opening of @TonyChacheres Country Store where #Saints legend Devery Henderson and Saints cheer krewe came out to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/eBLwudLLOb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2022