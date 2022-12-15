Fleur-de-Links, December 15: Two players designated to return from IR

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints claim RB Eno Benjamin off waivers, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have claimed former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin off of waivers.
Saints Designate Two Players to Return from IR, Place One on IR - KPEL 965
Erik McCoy and Chase Hansen have been designated to return from injured reserve.
Mark Ingram placed on IR, ending his season - Canal Street Chronicles
Mark Ingram has been placed on injured reserve.
Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 15 | December 14, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen’s conference call with local New Orleans media.
Saints power rankings: Week 15 - Canal Street Chronicles
Coming out of a bye week, the Saints remain at an average of #27 in power rankings.
New Orleans Saints use all available information to prepare for Atlanta rookie quarterback - New Orleans Saints
Pete Werner and Dennis Allen speak on playing against Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Alvin Kamara scoring touchdowns against the Falcons. Nothing better— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2022
#ATLvsNO on FOX | Sunday, Dec. 18 at Noon pic.twitter.com/RGrJ4ZaEGk
We were out for the grand opening of @TonyChacheres Country Store where #Saints legend Devery Henderson and Saints cheer krewe came out to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/eBLwudLLOb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2022
Back at practice - Falcons week ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/BQyKeyZDTg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2022
