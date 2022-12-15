 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Seahawks: Thursday Night Football open thread

It’s an NFC West matchup in Seattle tonight. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers tonight in the Emerald City. The Niners have taken command of the NFC West while the Seahawks are fighting to keep a once-secure playoff spot. Will Brock Purdy win a third-straight game? Can Geno Smith solve the Niners defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

