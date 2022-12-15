The fantasy football regular season is over. The playoffs begin now, and teams will continue to make good decisions to stay alive. Some teams could be limping into the playoffs with losses of Deebo Samuel and Kyler Murray last week. Other teams could be accustomed to streaming options each week, especially at shallow positions like tight end and defense. Playing matchups and simply starting those can often win leagues. These are some NFL week 15 fantasy football streaming options for the fantasy playoffs.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Streamers

At quarterback, two names stand out as good options this week. Mike White from the New York Jets has a very favorable matchup at home against the Detroit Lions. White has been a huge upgrade for the Jets over the last three games. He has completed over 62% of his passes; however, White only has three touchdowns over this period. This is why White is available in over 80% of ESPN leagues going into week 15. White still has averaged over 300 yards per game though, so if he can just add one more touchdown against a bottom five Lions defense this week, he is well worth the start.

Matt Ryan is the other option against a very suspect Minnesota Vikings secondary. Against a much better Dallas Cowboys defense two weeks ago, Ryan accumulated 233 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings do allow 22 points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If he can eliminate the turnovers against the Vikings this week, Ryan should have a solid game.

Pass-catchers win fantasy games

At wide receiver, two more names stand out. For the Jets once again, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore both make excellent pickups this week for the same reasons as Mike White. Last week, Moore received 10 targets. The week before, it was Davis who received 10 targets. Both make good streamers this week. Moore is the more explosive player and has been gaining targets every week with White under center. Elijah Moore is a start this week.

From one Moore to another, Chris Moore for the Houston Texans is likely going to be highly targeted once again this week. The Texans will likely be without both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins once again this week. In the Texans week 14 game against the Cowboys, Moore was targeted a whopping 11 times, which he turned into 124 yards. This week against the Chiefs, the Texans will be playing from behind most likely as well, which could lead to a massive target day as well.

Do not ignore secondary positions

Tight end is often overlooked in fantasy football and for good reason. Outside of a handful of players, most tight ends are often forgettable. This is one of the positions that is oftentimes streamed each week, and this week Robert Tonyan is an excellent option. The Green Bay Packers play at home against a waning Los Angeles Rams team. This Rams team is a shadow of its former self, and they give up the second most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The Packers are shallow at the skill positions, so this week could easily be a Tonyan week at home.

As for defense and special teams, one unowned team stands out above others. The Arizona Cardinals play against one of the worst offenses in the league in the Denver Broncos. As if the Broncos have not been bad enough, they will most likely be starting Brett Rypien at quarterback after Russell Wilson’s injury last week. The Cardinals have gone over nine fantasy points five times so far this season and there is good reason they could do it again this week.

