Drew Brees returns to Purdue as assistant coach

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion for the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, will be making his return to football this week! Brees has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Brees played for Purdue during his college football tenure and racked up some good stats while doing so. He would end his time at Purdue with 11,792 passing yards and 90 touchdowns, an impressive record to say the least.

Drew Brees will head down to Lafayette to assist the team and share his experience and excellent football IQ in hopes of keeping them on track. The team is currently at 8-5, not a bad record but it could be better.

Brees will have to waste no time whipping the team into shape as their first opponent with him on board will be the 9-4 LSU Tigers as they roll into town this weekend.

