 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canal Street Chronicles: Week 15 - Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from some of the CSC staff for the Saints vs. Falcons game.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 15 and the Saints (4-9) are back from their much-needed bye week after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Tina:

  • Saints sack Ridder 3+ times
  • AK gets 100+ yards, 2 TD’s
  • Saints win

Carson

  • The Saints recover at least two turnovers
  • Alvin Kamara is held to under 60 rushing yards and no touchdowns
  • Saints win by less than a touchdown

Chris

  • Alvin Kamara scores 3 touchdowns
  • Saints defense records two interceptions
  • Andy Dalton has a perfect QB rating

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...