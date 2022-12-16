Canal Street Chronicles: Week 15 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 15 and the Saints (4-9) are back from their much-needed bye week after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Tina:

Saints sack Ridder 3+ times

AK gets 100+ yards, 2 TD’s

Saints win

Carson

The Saints recover at least two turnovers

Alvin Kamara is held to under 60 rushing yards and no touchdowns

Saints win by less than a touchdown

Chris

Alvin Kamara scores 3 touchdowns

Saints defense records two interceptions

Andy Dalton has a perfect QB rating

