If the Saints win/lose against Falcons

The New Orleans Saints are currently 4-9 on the regular season. Be that as it may, all hope is not lost as the rest of the NFC South still remains a mess. New Orleans has yet to be eliminated from playoff contention and with a pending date with the Atlanta Falcons coming up this weekend, the Saints could attempt at turning things around with a sweep of their division rival.

If the Saints win:

The Saints no longer have complete control of their own destiny due to the current record and how this season has played out. With that being said, if they want to have a snowball’s chance of sneaking out of the NFC South, they must vanquish the Falcons.

A win here would move the team to 5-9 and also complete the season sweep of the Falcons. Pending how the rest of the NFC South pans out on Sunday, this could turn out to be huge in terms of ranking. The struggling Bucs are set to take on the Bengals and the Panthers have a date with the Steelers. These games could go either way. With that being said, the Saints have to capitalize on an already struggling Atlanta team who will be starting a brand new QB this weekend.

If the Saints lose:

If the Saints lose this game, I’m sure the “eliminated from playoff contention” graphic will make its way to our Twitter feeds. Falling to 4-10 will put the division out of reach and put a bow on the catastrophic nightmare that has been the 2022 season.

Losing here would also give the Atlanta Falcons bragging rights for the next 10 months as the Saints won’t be seeing them again until the 2023 season. This is a heated rivalry that dates back multiple decades. A historic, storybook rivalry that transcends generations. The Saints can’t afford to let the Falcons kick them while they’re already down.

