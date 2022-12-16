Fleur-de-Links, December 16: Drew Brees takes new coaching position

New Orleans Saints News:
Drew Brees returns to Purdue as assistant coach - Canal Street Chronicles
Drew Brees has returned to his alma mater, Purdue, as an interim assistant coach.
Drew Brees shoots down NFL speculation, says Purdue coaching gig is ‘a short-term thing’ - Yahoo! Sports
Drew Brees has said that his coaching position with Purdue is “short-term.”
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons - New Orleans Saints
Zack Baun, P.J. Williams, and Dwayne Washington all did not practice on Thursday, while Juwan Johnson, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, Payton Turner, and Pete Werner were all limited.
Falcons-Saints rivalry renewed without season-opening QBs - The San Diego Union-Tribune
In the second game between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season, neither team will be playing with their original starting quarterbacks.
Alvin Kamara Has Honest Reaction To Saints Play-Calling - The Spun
Alvin Kamara shares his thoughts on why this production has not been the same this season as it was in previous seasons.
Running back Alvin Kamara digesting first non-winning season as a New Orleans Saint - New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara speaks on his first season with the Saints that is not a winning season.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
