NFL Week 15 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

It seems as if the real Seattle Seahawks have begun to show up. After overachieving all year, Pete Carroll’s team has lost four of their last five games. Last week’s loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers was a huge hit to their playoff chances as well as a hit to our yearly tally. Of course, the Steelers offense continues to struggle and believing in them to even score 16 points was just too much. There is no better week than right now to go undefeated though. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 15 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 15 best bets

Season tally: 18-19-1

New York Giants(+4.5) at Washington Commanders

These two teams tied just two weeks ago. They face each other, this time in Washington D.C., and the line is this large? Divisional games are always much closer than other games and these two teams are fighting for a playoff berth. The Giants will have to find some way to slow down Terry McLaurin as well as breakthrough on an improving Commanders defense. Meanwhile, the Commanders will have to not let inexperience and mistakes cost them the game. It should feel like a playoff game between these two close teams, but the Giants are getting far too many points to ignore.

The struggle bus continues to board for the Buccaneers this season. This team, like all others in the NFC South, is just not good on either side of the ball. At home this week, they have to face a red-hot Bengals team that has not lost a game since October. Not only have the Bengals been great lately, but they have also been covering spreads. The average margin of victim for the Bengals in their current winning streak is over nine points. This week, they are favored by just three against a bad Buccaneers team. This seems like a slam dunk, take the Bengals to win by four or more.

The Chargers might be one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Even after a big win last week against the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers are still nowhere close to the team many thought they could be this season. This week, they have to face a veteran and tested team in the Titans. In the Chargers last four wins, the margin of victory was just three points. The Chargers do not win by much, even if they win. They are young and make tons of mistakes, which teams cannot do against the Titans. Both of these teams need the win for playoff hopes, but the Titans are getting too many points to pass.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 7-6-0

A.J. Brown came through for bettors by scoring a touchdown last week. This brought the wild card pick back positive, so let’s continue the trend. In week 15, two surprising teams face each other that are both trying to keep playoff hopes alive. The Detroit Lions will travel and face the New York Jets. This game should be close, especially with Mike White now being hurt. The Lions defense has played much better the last month, surrendering just 21 points per game. This is a huge upgrade from where they started this season. Meanwhile, the Jets have one of the best defenses in football, allowing the sixth fewest points per game. The point total for this game sits at 44 points, which just seems like too many for two good teams. Take the under on the Lions at the Jets.

