Team performance begins to threaten Saints’ bottom line

It has been a dark time for fans of the New Orleans Saints. As we head into rivalry week against the Atlanta Falcons, excitement for the Saints is at an all-time low. With the Saints all but eliminated from the 2022 postseason, it should come as no surprise then that confidence in the team is at an all-time low. Fan confidence of this level makes sense considering the Saints’ losing record and the lack of a first round draft pick for 2023.

But why does fan confidence matter?

Fan confidence matters because it turns into fan participation in team events, notably buying tickets and attending games. Because of the Saints’ record and long-term questions at head coach and quarterback, the overwhelming majority of Saints fans polled stated if they were season tickets holders this year they would not renew for next season.

This has how Saints’ fans will have their message heard. If enough fans stop attending games because of the quality of the on-the-field product, hopefully Gayle Benson and the Saints front office will make top-down changes in the hopes of reengaging old fans.

Considering #FireDennisAllen has been trending on social media for quite some time, it is not too difficult to guess what many Saints fans are hoping happens this offseason.