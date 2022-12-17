 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts vs. Vikings: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The first of a Saturday NFL tripleheader kicks off from Minnesota. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts today in the Twin Cities. Minnesota is fighting for an outside chance at the NFC’s top seed here in the final weeks, while Indy is looking toward the draft. Can Indy pull off the huge upset? Will Minnesota rebound from last week’s tough loss? Join us here to find out!

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

