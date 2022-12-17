Colts vs. Vikings: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts today in the Twin Cities. Minnesota is fighting for an outside chance at the NFC’s top seed here in the final weeks, while Indy is looking toward the draft. Can Indy pull off the huge upset? Will Minnesota rebound from last week’s tough loss? Join us here to find out!

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

