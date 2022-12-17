Ravens vs. Browns: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Cleveland. The Browns are out of contention, but the Ravens are still fighting for the Wild Card. Can Cleveland effectively run the ball? Will Baltimore succeed even without Lamar? Let’s tune in and find out!

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

