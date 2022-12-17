DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 15

Last week’s selections

Kirk Cousins: 28.00

D’onta Foreman: 8.50

DJ Chark: 21.40

TJ Hockenson: 12.70

49ers DST: 10.00

A pretty good rebound last week. With this 80.6 points, this lineup did cash in several tournaments last week. This is just about the threshold that these lineups are intended to present. A great, low-cost base which, when stacked with high-cost selections, can put DFS players in the black. Starting this weekend, NFL games are being spread out over the full weekend. These lineups will stay with selections on the main Sunday slate. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 15 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 15 of the NFL regular season

There are very few good options at quarterback this week unless top dollar is paid. Down the list though, is a quarterback and team with experience and the need to score often. The Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill($5,300) travel to the Los Angeles Chargers for a very important game towards both teams playoff hopes. It looks like the Titans will be missing several starters on defense this week which should be good for fantasy production. Tannehill has been known to have game spikes throughout this career, especially when needed. The Chargers defense will likely put-up little fight as well, as they allow over 20 points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tannehill should not be largely owned this week and should make a good DFS starter.

This has all the signs of another Isiah Pacheco($5,900) week. The Kansas City Chiefs play against the lowly Houston Texans in a game where the Chiefs should not struggle to win. The last time the Chiefs were in a similar game was week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, Pacheco rushed the ball a whopping 22 times while the Chiefs milked the clock. The workload should be similar against the Texans this week. If that is the case, Pacheco should be in store for a massive fantasy day.

In this same game, the Houston Texans will likely have to throw the ball on every down, especially after halftime. With both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins set to miss this game, it looks like the Texans will once again look to Chris Moore($4,200) to handle the majority of receptions. Last week, Moore emerged with a whopping 11 target game which he turned into 124 yards. If he can get close to that number and find the endzone, Moore will return immediate value at his price point.

At tight end, the options are poor like most week. If Ryan Tannehill is worth the start this week, he will have to throw to someone. In the last three Titans games, Chig Okonkwo($3,100) has emerged as a trusted option for Tannehill. Okonkwo has at least five targets in each of his last three games. He also scored last week, leading to an 18-point fantasy game. This week against the Chargers, the Titans will likely have to play keep-up, especially while missing several defensive starters. This shapes up at Okonkwo being a great option at tight end, especially for the price.

Sample Lineup for Week 15

Ryan Tannehill, $5,300

Isiah Pacheco, $5,900

Chris Moore, $4,200

Chig Okonkwo, $3,100

Cardinals DST, $3,400

After playing it relatively safe last week, this week’s lineup has a few speculative plays. Hitting the money is good, but winning a full tournament is the goal. If some of these players like Moore, Pacheco, and Okonkwo can have breakout games, then this lineup has a chance to hit big. Especially with the funds remaining, which is $28,100. This is enough to be able to spend up on big name players like Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Jamarr Chase, and others who are costly. Good luck in week 15 DraftKings DFS tournaments.

