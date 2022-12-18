New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives

Week 15 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-9) are back home and about to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) in Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

RB Dwayne Washington

RB Eno Benjamin

OL Lewis Kidd

DB P.J. Williams

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

Atlanta Falcons:

S Jovante Moffatt

DT Matt Dickerson

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

