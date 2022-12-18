 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives

6 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Week 15 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-9) are back home and about to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) in Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • RB Dwayne Washington
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • OL Lewis Kidd
  • DB P.J. Williams
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • DE Payton Turner

Atlanta Falcons:

  • S Jovante Moffatt
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • OL Chuma Edoga
  • WR Frank Darby

