New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives

Week 15 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-9) are back home and about to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) in Caesars Superdome.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- RB Dwayne Washington
- RB Eno Benjamin
- OL Lewis Kidd
- DB P.J. Williams
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- DE Payton Turner
Atlanta Falcons:
- S Jovante Moffatt
- DT Matt Dickerson
- CB Rashad Fenton
- OL Chuma Edoga
- WR Frank Darby
