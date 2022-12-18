 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 late games open thread

Now that the Saints game has concluded, we turn our attention to the late slate of matchups in Week 15. Let’s chime in on these games!

By Wallace Delery
Week 15 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Arizona at Denver

New England at Las Vegas

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

The most interesting game in the second half of the day is clearly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in what is the most impactful game for Saints fans. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

