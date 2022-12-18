Giants vs. Commanders: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Washington Commanders host the New York Giants just outside the nation’s capital tonight. These bitter divisional rivals had a crucial game just a few weeks ago that unfortunately ended in a tie. The winner of this game will try to keep pace with Dallas and fight for the Wild Card, while the loser may watch those hopes fade away. Will Washington send the once-surging Giants to the NFC East cellar? Can the Giants turn their recent misfortunes around? Let’s tune in and find out!

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

