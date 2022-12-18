Saints vs. Falcons: Week 15 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 15

The Saints take on the Falcons looking to end a two-game slide. Both teams are suffering through bad seasons and are desperate to pick up a win today. Even though the Saints have one of the worst records in the NFC today, they play in the worst division in the conference. Because of this, the stunningly still have a fleeting shot at approaching the division lead, if they could somehow find a way to win some games and get some help. That path could start today with a win over their hated rival.

Kickoff:

Sunday, December 18th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 710

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -4; Over/Under 43.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Falcoholic

Here’s to the Saints giving the home crowd something to celebrate. Who Dat!

