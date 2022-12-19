Rams vs. Packers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. These teams were perennial division winners and playoff teams as recently as last season, but this season has not been kind to these two franchises. Can Baker Mayfield find another dose of primetime luck? Will Aaron Rodgers have his way with the Rams defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!