Social media reactions to Saints season sweep over the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons have been locked in a never-ending rivalry dating back decades. When these two teams get together, records go out of the window and playoff hopes are all but forgotten for the most part. The only thing these two teams care about is embarrassing the other and leaving with another victory in the win column. Luckily for New Orleans, they were the victor this go around vanquishing their rival 21-18 in a tight battle down in the bayou.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints season sweep over the Falcons.

Taysom Hill, known Falcons killer. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 18, 2022

Shaheed can’t help but score when he touches the ball — Keily Reeves (@KeilyReeves) December 18, 2022

Saints gon rise to the top of Mount Everest when they play the falcons lmao — (@vibewitkeezy) December 18, 2022

The Saints having their worst season in 30 years but still sweeping the Falcons pic.twitter.com/PvBUzc8StX — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) December 18, 2022

The Saints now hold the all-time regular season series lead over the Falcons.



Carry on. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 18, 2022

Worst saints team in 16 years still good enough to beat the falcons ‍♂️ — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Pels) December 18, 2022

The Saints swept the Falcons. The season may suck but that doesn't. https://t.co/M6i6TuuWFn — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) December 18, 2022

The Saints will look to win back-to-back games next Sunday for the first time this season when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

