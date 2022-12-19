 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints season sweep over the Falcons

Saints complete season sweep of the Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons have been locked in a never-ending rivalry dating back decades. When these two teams get together, records go out of the window and playoff hopes are all but forgotten for the most part. The only thing these two teams care about is embarrassing the other and leaving with another victory in the win column. Luckily for New Orleans, they were the victor this go around vanquishing their rival 21-18 in a tight battle down in the bayou.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints season sweep over the Falcons.

The Saints will look to win back-to-back games next Sunday for the first time this season when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

