The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Falcons

The Good: Pass catchers

The Saints receivers had yet another great game against the Falcons, as Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson continue to blossom in to legitimate offensive weapons for New Orleans. Shaheed caught a 68 yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill and finished with 3 receptions for 95 yards, while Johnson scored two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 7, second most in the NFL among tight ends only behind Travis Kelce. Chris Olave also managed to catch 3 passes for 53 yards as he makes a push for offensive rookie of the year down the stretch.

The Bad: Second half offense

The Saints managed to only score 7 points in the second half, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter. After that, the offense stalled for the rest of the game as the Falcons managed to get back into the game late. The Saints punted twice and turned it over on downs on their final three drives. If they were playing a team that didn’t choke so much like the Falcons do this lack of offense in the second half may have come back to bite the Saints.

The Ugly: RB2’s

With Mark Ingram being out with an injury, the Saints running backs behind Alvin Kamara leave a lot to be desired. Veteran David Johnson ran 4 times for just 12 yards, and also lost a fumble in the red zone. The Saints signed Eno Benjamin off waivers but he was inactive, as was backup Dwayne Washington. Benjamin could provide a spark at RB2 when he gets on the field, but for now it looks as if Kamara will be having to do much of the heavy lifting in the run game until Mark Ingram returns.

