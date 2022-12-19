Fleur-de-Links, December 19: Saints sweep the Falcons

The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, sweeping them for the 2022 season.

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed, and Bradley Roby speak on the Saints’ victory over the Falcons.

With a win over the Atlanta Faclons, the Saints remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC South.

A look at the necessary circumstances needed for the Saints to make it to the playoffs.

Dwayne Washington, Eno Benjamin, Lewis Kidd, P.J. Williams, Marshon Lattimore, and Payton Turner were all ianctive for the Saints’ Week 15 game.

A look at Juwan Johnosn’s impact on the Saints’ victory.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.