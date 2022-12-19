Fleur-de-Links, December 19: Saints sweep the Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints pull off close 21-18 win against Atlanta Falcons and stay alive in the NFC South - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, sweeping them for the 2022 season.
Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 15 - New Orleans Saints
Quotes from Dennis Allen, Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed, and Bradley Roby speak on the Saints’ victory over the Falcons.
One game apart: Here’s a breakdown of the chaotic NFC South heading into the playoffs - ESPN
With a win over the Atlanta Faclons, the Saints remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC South.
So you’re saying there’s a chance: Here’s the Saints extremely narrow path to the playoffs - NOLA
A look at the necessary circumstances needed for the Saints to make it to the playoffs.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Dwayne Washington, Eno Benjamin, Lewis Kidd, P.J. Williams, Marshon Lattimore, and Payton Turner were all ianctive for the Saints’ Week 15 game.
Tight end Juwan Johnson provides more impact plays for New Orleans Saints offense against Atlanta - New Orleans Saints
A look at Juwan Johnosn’s impact on the Saints’ victory.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Saints win to SWEEP the Falcons #Saints | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/G6nw1yVEXY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022
Sunday Sweep— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 19, 2022
Photos from the #Saints locker room after the win vs. the Falcons
Photos: https://t.co/EWx56qcpmZ@BudLight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/4dnacL67tM
THE NEED FOR SHAHEED!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022
68-yd TD pass from Taysom Hill #ATLvsNO | : FOX pic.twitter.com/snhaoiFxmb
Loading comments...