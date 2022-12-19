Oddsmakers preparing for Saints to be eliminated this week against the Browns

The playoff hopes for the New Orleans Saints are hanging on by a thread after a season sweep against the rival Atlanta Falcons. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are expected to finally be effectively eliminated from postseason contention this week against the Cleveland Browns. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3-point road underdogs to Deshaun Watson and the Browns in Cleveland. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals this week, and if both results hold true to the odds, the Saints will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Because home teams are generally favored by three points as a matter of course, this essentially means the oddsmakers have no clue who will win this game.

It is possible this week sees the return of CB Marshon Lattimore who has missed the majority of the season with a kidney injury, and as long as the season goes with meaningful football still left to play, the chances increase Lattimore returns in 2022.

At this point, all eyes should remain fixated on the 2023 offseason considering playoff odds for the Saints remain ~2%, so heading into the offseason with as much momentum is possible is as much of a high note as Saints fans can hope for this Christmas.

