Canal Street Chronicles: Week 13 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 13 and the Saints are now 4-8 after being shut out for the first time since 2001, by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night.

Tina:

Brady is sacked at least 3 times

Taysom Hill throws a TD and runs for a TD

Saints win

Matt:

Brady throws for 250+ yards

Kamara has a rebound game

Saints win

Gregory:

Boo birds emerge when the Saints go scoreless in the first half

No one can cover Olave, goes over 100 yards receiving

Saints cover the spread but fall short

Jalen:

Kamara bounce-back game, 130+ all-purpose

Saints’ secondary gets at least one interception

Saints win by 7+

