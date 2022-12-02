USC vs Utah: Pac 12 Championship Game open thread

Tonight, the USC Trojans battle the Utah Utes for the Pac 12 Championship in Las Vegas. This is a rematch of USC’s only loss of the season, a thrilling 43-42 win by Utah in the final minute of the game. A win tonight by USC solidifies their place in the College Football Playoff, and another huge performance by standout quarterback Caleb Williams may very well earn him the Heisman Trophy. Here are the details for tonight’s pivotal game:

Pac 12 Championship Game

#11 Utah Utes vs #4 USC Trojans

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST /8:00pm EST

Network - FOX

Here’s to an entertaining title game!