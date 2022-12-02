Five questions before Week 13

The New Orleans Saints laid an egg last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Even more frustrating was the fact that they probably should've won the game if they could find the endzone on the final two drives that ended on the goal line. That makes this week's game a critical make-or-break point for the Saints.

How do the Saints beat the Buccaneers on MNF?

Tune into this week's CSC podcast to listen to how the Saints should attack the Bucs. Also, listen in on the Saints' very, very long injury report and news.

With a Win is the Saints' season revived?

It is the first step in a run the Saints need. The Saints need to sweep the rest of their NFC South games and try to find one or two wins besides that. If they win they will go into the bye week in a tie for first. Coming out of the bye they will play the Atlanta Falcons at home.

With a Loss is the Saints' season over?

If the Saints drop to 4-8 with two losses to the Bucs, you can erase their name from NFC South title contention. With a 1-2 record vs. the division, this season the Saints need to finish 4-2 and finish the season at 8-9 overall or better. The Saints will still have their jobs to play for even if they lose but the playoffs will be nothing but a dream.

Will this be the last matchup the Saints have against Tom Brady?

It very well could be the last meeting the Saints ever have with Tom Brady. He almost officially retired the last offseason and with the season he has had this season, it looks like a good idea to call it quits after the year. There are some rumors about him maybe playing another year or maybe even returning to the New England Patriots (Because he will be a free agent) but those are nothing but rumors. It is a realistic expectation that this could be their last matchup.

Are the Saints trending toward being healthy?

Slowly, the Saints have started to receive some positive injury news. Pete Werner returned to practice after a small ankle surgery and Marshon Lattimore looks like he's nearing a return as well. Trevor Penning also played in his first game this past week. With that being said, Bradley Roby was sidelined this week of practice with a concussion after returning from IR and Payton Turner also is still not practicing due to the leg injury that he suffered vs. the Rams. Two steps forward, one step back.

