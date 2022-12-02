Fleur-de-Links, December 2: Saints first injury report has 15 players

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints, Bucs release initial injury report ahead of Monday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles
J.T. Gray, Juwan Johnson, Bradley Roby, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach, Payton Turner, Kevin White, and P.J. Williams all did not participate in the Saints latest practice, while Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Rashid Shaheed, Pete Werner, and Josh Andrews were all limited.
Do the Saints have Patrick Mahomes to blame for him not being available in the 2017 draft? - NOLA
A recent report indicates that Patrick Mahomes asked the Kansas City Chiefs to jump the Saints in the draft to select him.
Saints linebacker stepping up big time on defense - BR Proud
Kaden Ellis has had an impressive 4 games, racking up 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 13 | December 1, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
A video of Dennis Allen’s conference call on Thursday with local New Orleans media.
Saints DE Cam Jordan said it was ‘sickening’ to sit out, but it ultimately wasn’t his call - NOLA
Cameron Jordan speaks on having to sit out for the first time in his career.
Top 15 Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13 - Yahoo! Sports
David Onyemata, P.J. Williams, Bryce Thompson, J.T. Gray, Pete Werner, Cameron Jordan, Payton Turner, Andrew Dowell, Daniel Sorenson, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tyrann Mathieu, Kaden Ellis, and Demario Davis are named as the top defensive players for the Saints heading into their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Photos: Saints vs 49ers Week 12 2022: Best of Fans - New Orleans Saints
Images of the fans during the Saints most recent game against the San Francisco 49ers.
⚜️ @ReggieBush's first career @NFL TD— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 2, 2022
: Monday
: Saints at Buccaneers
: ESPN
: 7:15 pm CT #TBT | #Saints pic.twitter.com/zruO49Ini2
"We know what's in front of us and now we have to make the most of it."— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2022
Prepping for Monday Night Football as @ErinESummers checks in with the #Saints Thursday Practice Report pic.twitter.com/t2Yek8JRFO
Saints in their black helmets today - will wear them Monday night ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/CN2drChASy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2022
