Fleur-de-Links, December 2: Saints first injury report has 15 players

J.T. Gray, Juwan Johnson, Bradley Roby, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach, Payton Turner, Kevin White, and P.J. Williams all did not participate in the Saints latest practice, while Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Rashid Shaheed, Pete Werner, and Josh Andrews were all limited.

A recent report indicates that Patrick Mahomes asked the Kansas City Chiefs to jump the Saints in the draft to select him.

Kaden Ellis has had an impressive 4 games, racking up 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

A video of Dennis Allen’s conference call on Thursday with local New Orleans media.

Cameron Jordan speaks on having to sit out for the first time in his career.

David Onyemata, P.J. Williams, Bryce Thompson, J.T. Gray, Pete Werner, Cameron Jordan, Payton Turner, Andrew Dowell, Daniel Sorenson, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tyrann Mathieu, Kaden Ellis, and Demario Davis are named as the top defensive players for the Saints heading into their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Images of the fans during the Saints most recent game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We know what's in front of us and now we have to make the most of it."



