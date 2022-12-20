Fleur-de-Links, December 20: Saints playoff chances at 4%

New Orleans Saints News:
Oddsmakers preparing for Saints to be eliminated this week against the Browns - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns for Week 16.
Saints still striving for first consecutive wins this season - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints still do not have consecutive wins for the 2022 season.
Saints playoff chances up to a whopping 4 percent. Here’s their path to an NFC South title - NOLA
The Saints current playoff chances are sitting at 4%.
New Orleans Saints D/ST records four sacks in Week 15 win - 5th Down Fantasy
The Saints recorded 4 sacks against the Atlanta Falcons in their victory over the Falcons.
John DeShazier on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | December 19, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Saints writer John DeShazier appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.
Can’t-Miss Play: Roby catches London’s fourth-down fumble in MID AIR for key takeaway - NFL
A replay of Bradley Roby catching Drake London’s 4th quarter fumble in the Saints’ Week 15 win.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
W’s over them mean a little more ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 19, 2022
https://t.co/YLrWKpHhkN pic.twitter.com/jsfbMqiKBx
.@juwanplease keeps making play after play #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/CCvgHMQde9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 19, 2022
Cam and Steve Jordan at the #Pelicans game #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/96iszjQTpn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2022
