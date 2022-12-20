 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 20: Saints playoff chances at 4%

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

New Orleans Saints News:

Oddsmakers preparing for Saints to be eliminated this week against the Browns - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns for Week 16.

Saints still striving for first consecutive wins this season - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints still do not have consecutive wins for the 2022 season.

Saints playoff chances up to a whopping 4 percent. Here’s their path to an NFC South title - NOLA

The Saints current playoff chances are sitting at 4%.

New Orleans Saints D/ST records four sacks in Week 15 win - 5th Down Fantasy

The Saints recorded 4 sacks against the Atlanta Falcons in their victory over the Falcons.

John DeShazier on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | December 19, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Saints writer John DeShazier appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.

Can’t-Miss Play: Roby catches London’s fourth-down fumble in MID AIR for key takeaway - NFL

A replay of Bradley Roby catching Drake London’s 4th quarter fumble in the Saints’ Week 15 win.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

