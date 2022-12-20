Fleur-de-Links, December 20: Saints playoff chances at 4%

The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns for Week 16.

The Saints still do not have consecutive wins for the 2022 season.

The Saints current playoff chances are sitting at 4%.

The Saints recorded 4 sacks against the Atlanta Falcons in their victory over the Falcons.

Saints writer John DeShazier appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.

A replay of Bradley Roby catching Drake London’s 4th quarter fumble in the Saints’ Week 15 win.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.