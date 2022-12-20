3 takeaways from the Saints win over the Falcons

1. The loss to the Bucs hurts even more now

I hate to get negative after a win but what else can be said about this season as a whole? The last two weeks have proven just how devastating the loss on Monday Night Football was. If the New Orleans Saints had managed to hold onto that game, they would be in sole possession of first place and hold a tiebreaker over both the Bucs and Falcons. That’s just life in the NFL however, and it doesn’t do much good to dwell on it but rather learn from it.

2. Rashid Shaheed is a stud

The undrafted rookie continues to shine late in the season as he recorded his third touchdown of 44+ yards on Sunday and keeps improving as a wide receiver and not just a guy with great speed. Shaheed broke the game open early with a 68-yard touchdown catch and set a career high in yards for the third week in a row. The Saints once again prove their propensity for finding receiver talent in the undrafted free agent market, from Deonte Harty to Marquez Callaway to now Shaheed. They may have a future star on their hands.

3. Despite everything else, it still feels good to sweep the Falcons

This season hasn’t exactly gone to plan, but at least we can take solace in the fact that the worst Saints team in decades still swept the Atlanta Falcons.

