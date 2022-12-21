Saints Reacts Survey, Week 16: What should the Saints do at quarterback in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints continue to start Andy Dalton at quarterback despite the fact that he isn’t under contract with the team in 2023 and Jameis Winston (who is under contract next season) is just sitting on the bench. If the team is indeed done with Jameis this offseason and opts to release or trade the former first overall pick, what should they do at quarterback?

The team’s options in the 2023 NFL Draft are limited after the Saints traded their first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason to draft the duo of Trevor Penning and Chris Olave in the first round in 2022. This leaves only the trade or free agency markets for the Saints at quarterback.

There are plenty of intriguing names scheduled to hit free agency this season, including Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (who likely is at least franchise-tagged by his team preventing him from actually hitting the market). Which would you like to see the Saints make a run at, if any? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.