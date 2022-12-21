Fleur-de-Links, December 21: Cesar Ruiz placed on IR

On the Saints’ estimated Tuesday injury report, Chris Olave, Cesar Ruiz, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner would have not practiced, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, and P.J. Williams would have been limited.

Cesar Ruiz has been placed on IR.

The Saints have signed linebacker Ty Summers to their active roster.

Jarvis Landry will be playing against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 16.

The projected total for the Saints game against the Cleveland Browns is between 31.5 points and 32 points, the lowest projected total for an NFL game since 2008.

The Saints will have to travel to Cleveland a day early because of weather concerns.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.