Fleur-de-Links, December 21: Cesar Ruiz placed on IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns - New Orleans Saints

On the Saints’ estimated Tuesday injury report, Chris Olave, Cesar Ruiz, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner would have not practiced, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, and P.J. Williams would have been limited.

Saints Place Cesar Ruiz on Injured Reserve - New Orleans Saints

Cesar Ruiz has been placed on IR.

Saints sign LB Ty Summers from Jaguars practice squad - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints have signed linebacker Ty Summers to their active roster.

Jarvis Landry set to return to FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland 19

Jarvis Landry will be playing against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 16.

NFL betting: The point total for the Saints’ visit to Cleveland is the lowest in years - Yahoo! Sports

The projected total for the Saints game against the Cleveland Browns is between 31.5 points and 32 points, the lowest projected total for an NFL game since 2008.

Weather Impacting the New Orleans Saints Travel Plans as They Travel to Cleveland - Browns Digest

The Saints will have to travel to Cleveland a day early because of weather concerns.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

