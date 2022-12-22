NFL Picks Week 16: A Cold Day In Hell

The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. Neither team wants the lump of coal that would be a loss this Christmas Eve. We will see who has been naughty and who has been nice (on the field in this case, obviously). This season has been beyond disappointing, but the faintest glimmer of hope in the NFC South remains, and it will take a Christmas miracle to make it happen.

It will have to start in suboptimal conditions in Cleveland, as the Saints will have to spend their Christmas Eve playing in the low-teens and light snow. Maybe in recent seasons, with the defense and the run game cooking, Saints fans would be confident despite the conditions, but this season has been hell, and this one will be the coldest day in hell we can imagine.

Lets take a look at this matchup as well as the rest of the Week 16 NFL schedule this Christmas!

Last week I went 8-8

I told you so: Lions over Jets!

What do I know: Falcons over Saints?!

WEEK 16

Thursday, December 22nd - Thursday Night Football

Jaguars(6-8) at Jets(7-7)

The Jags and Jets are playing a game with serious AFC Wild Card implications in December. It’s a Christmas miracle! Trevor Lawrence proves to be the difference against a very good Jets defense. Jacksonville wins 26-21.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Saturday, December 24th - Early Games

Falcons(5-9) at Ravens(9-5)

Statistically, two off the NFL’s top rushing teams matchup here, but the Baltimore defense will rule the day. Baltimore wins 28-12.

Pick: Ravens

***

Lions(7-7) at Panthers(5-9)

Detroit’s passing attack will be the difference in this very close game. Detroit wins 25-20.

Pick: Lions

***

Bills(11-3) at Bears(3-11)

Buffalo will put more pressure on the Chicago defense than the can handle. Buffalo wins 28-17.

Pick: Bills

***

Seahawks(7-7) at Chiefs(11-3)

the passing offenses led by Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith will control the game, but Seattle’s defense won't be able to make the stops they’ll need. Kansas City wins 32-27.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Giants(8-5-1) at Vikings(11-3)

Minnesota may have the worst defense in the NFL, but they simply need to stop the Giants’ run game to stop the Giants. The Vikings will let Justin Jefferson take care of the rest. Minnesota wins 35-13.

Pick: Vikings

***

Bengals(10-4) at Patriots(7-7)

Joe Burrow against Bill Belichick’s defense should make for an interesting matchup, but Cincy will easily get the best of the Pats. Cincinnati wins 35-14.

Pick: Bengals

***

Texans(1-12-1) at Titans(7-7)

This game will be much closer than anticipated, but unsurprisingly, Derrick Henry will be the biggest factor. Tennessee wins 19-12.

Pick: Titans

***

Saints(5-9) at Browns(6-8)

Nick Chubb might as well be the Grinch in this frosty, frigid Christmas Eve matchup in Cleveland, as the Browns running back will have a game bigger than Santa’s waistline. The snowy, extremely windy conditions will ground both teams. A late Cleveland field goal seals this game for the home team. The Grinch steals Christmas from the Saints this year. Cleveland wins 23-21.

Pick: Browns

***

Saturday, December 24th - Late Games

Commanders(7-6-1) at 49ers(10-4)

Defense will rule the day in this one, but it will be the Niners defense that comes up with big turnovers to take complete control of this game. San Francisco wins 25-16.

Pick: 49ers

***

Eagles(13-1) at Cowboys(10-4) - Game of the Week

Dallas may not have to face Jalen Hurts this time around, but the turnover-hungry Philly defense will make things very difficult for Dak Prescott, fresh off his overtime pick-six a week ago Philly wins the NFC East with this one. Philadelphia wins 27-21.

Pick: Eagles

***

Saturday, December 24th - Saturday Night Football Special

Raiders(6-8) at Steelers(6-8)

A game that was originally scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” will now honor the life and legacy of the man who made that legendary play. The passing of Franco Harris will be the story of the night, and his franchise will win the game in his honor. Pittsburgh wins 32-16.

Pick: Steelers

***

Sunday, December 25th - Christmas Day NFL Special - Game 1

Packers(6-8) at Dolphins(8-6)

The Aaron Rodgers/Tua Tagovailoa duel will be very interesting in this one, but Miami finally rights the ship after a brutal three-game losing streak. Miami wins 26-20.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Sunday, December 25th - Christmas Day NFL Special - Game 2

Broncos(4-10) at Rams(4-10)

This game is the football equivalent of a lump of coal under the tree. Denver wins 19-17.

Pick: Broncos

***

Sunday Night Football

Buccaneers(6-8) at Cardinals(4-10)

Trace McSorley starts at quarterback this Christmas Night and will be surprisingly competent at home against the Tampa defense, but it won't be enough in the end. With the Bucs trailing 21-16, Tom Brady leads the offense down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the closing moments. More coal for Christmas. Tampa Bay wins 23-21.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Monday, December 26th - Monday Night Football

Chargers(8-6) at Colts(4-9-1)

One time Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles just won't be able to hang with Justin Herbert in this Monday Night matchup. Los Angeles wins 28-19.

Pick: Chargers

***

The Saints can make all of our Christmases merry and bright with a win against Cleveland on Christmas Eve. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below! Merry Christmas, Who Dat Nation!