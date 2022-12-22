Saints LB Demario Davis named to the Pro-Bowl

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career.

Now in his 11th season, Davis currently has 1,194 career tackles, 36 sacks, 50 passes defended, 3 int’s, 3 forced fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries.

Davis was recently named the Saints’ 2022 Man of the Year, which also makes him a nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. He was also the club’s nominee in 2020.

Glory to God pic.twitter.com/8WvvoVGXoE — Demario Davis (@demario__davis) December 22, 2022

Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010. He was first-team All-Pro in 2019 and named to the second team in 2020 as well as 2021. Davis will earn a bonus of $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl.

Congratulations Demario!

