Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Falcons

Something about taking down the Atlanta Falcons not once but twice in a season. It’s invigorating.

However, now the New Orleans Saints are on the edge of the cliff and one mistake pushes them into the elimination abyss. With three games to go, the margin of error is slimmer than ever.

Let’s look at the big things from the Saints’ win over the Dirty Birds:

Taysom Hill should be a bigger part of the offense

The Mormon Missile or Swiss Army Knife does a lot for the Black & Gold. From being an emergency quarterback to a powerful runner and special teams leader, he can do it all.

However, when he comes into the offense, it seems like all he does is power urns. Which becomes very predictable for the opposition. You saw Hill throw a 68-yard TD pass on Sunday and it was a beauty. Having Taysom throw more keeps defense off balance and more susceptible to big plays.

Juwan Johnson could be the next big thing

The former Penn State star has been with the Saints since 2020. However, year three has by far been the best.

Johnson has adapted into a bigger role beautifully, racking up 416 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The Saints have gone away from using the tight end, but with a talent like this, it’ll be almost impossible to not get him the ball.

Turnovers win football games

Football comes down to a few things: scoring more points than another team, playing like a cohesive unit, and forcing the opponent into mistakes.

The latter may be the most important.

When you force your opponent into mistakes, it creates extra opportunities for the offense to score points. The Saints have struggled to force turnovers in 2022, but they managed to get two takeaways out of the Falcons Sunday, including a game sealing fumble recovery from Bradley Roby.

Going forward, the Saints will need to get back to the old ways of forcing turnovers in order to win football games.

