Fleur-de-Links, December 22: Demario Davis selected for 2023 Pro Bowl

The Saints’ average power ranking raises from #27 to #25 following Week 16.

Demario Davis has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

A look at what Rashid Shaheed brings to the New Orleans Saints offense.

Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner did not practice on Wednesday, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, and P.J. Williams were limited.

Jarvis Landry did not appear on Tuesday’s estimated injury report, but did not practice on Wednesday.

Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is the injury that has placed him on injured reserve.

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.