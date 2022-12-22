Fleur-de-Links, December 22: Demario Davis selected for 2023 Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints power rankings: Week 16 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints’ average power ranking raises from #27 to #25 following Week 16.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
Welcome to the Shaheed show - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at what Rashid Shaheed brings to the New Orleans Saints offense.
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns - New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner did not practice on Wednesday, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, and P.J. Williams were limited.
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) added to updated Saints injury report vs. Browns - Yahoo! Sports
Jarvis Landry did not appear on Tuesday’s estimated injury report, but did not practice on Wednesday.
Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury on the Saints last offensive snap against Atlanta - NOLA
Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is the injury that has placed him on injured reserve.
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
Demario Davis: Pro Bowler— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 22, 2022
Congrats @Demario__Davis! #WPMOYChallenge | #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/17riz9uIi9
Demario Davis selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 22, 2022
Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010https://t.co/xcsP97CKK8
Happy Birthday to @MarkIngramII #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/HitQRYFgOy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 21, 2022
