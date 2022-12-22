 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 22: Demario Davis selected for 2023 Pro Bowl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints power rankings: Week 16 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints’ average power ranking raises from #27 to #25 following Week 16.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Welcome to the Shaheed show - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at what Rashid Shaheed brings to the New Orleans Saints offense.

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns - New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner did not practice on Wednesday, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, and P.J. Williams were limited.

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) added to updated Saints injury report vs. Browns - Yahoo! Sports

Jarvis Landry did not appear on Tuesday’s estimated injury report, but did not practice on Wednesday.

Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury on the Saints last offensive snap against Atlanta - NOLA

Cesar Ruiz suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is the injury that has placed him on injured reserve.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...