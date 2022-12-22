Jaguars vs. Jets: Thursday Night Football open thread

The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight in the Garden State. Both teams are surprisingly in position to get themselves a Wild Card spot, but the loser may find themselves out of the race. Will Trevor Lawrence continue to live up to his promise? Can the Jets defense slow down the young star quarterback? Let’s tune in to find out!

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

