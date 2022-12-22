NFL Week 16 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

A big week to go back positive in week 15 of the NFL regular season. The New York Giants covered easily, even if it was due to some outside help. The Cincinnati Bengals easily handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Tennessee Titans pushed their total. The streak of good weeks should continue this week as good teams begin making their final push to the playoffs. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 16 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 16 best bets

Season tally: 20-19-2

The Seattle Seahawks are who we thought they were, and the Chiefs will not let them off the hook. After going on a mid-season winning run, the Seahawks have shown their true colors in the last five games. The team has lost four of their last five games, with their only win over the Los Angeles Rams without Matthew Stafford. The Chiefs have been looking more and more like the Chiefs lately, but a blowout win has not happened for them in the last two months. That should change this week against a Seattle team that is surrendering 28 points a game in their last four losses against offenses not near as potent as the Chiefs. Take the home team Chiefs laying the big points this week.

The last time these two division rivals met, the Eagles won by nine points. Of course, that was with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts under center. Even with Hurts being out this week, that is still a 15-point swing. The Cowboys offense has been mistake prone all season and the Eagles defense is good enough to keep the team in the game. Gardner Minshew might be the best backup in the NFL, and he just needs to do enough to keep the Eagles close. The skill position players and Eagles defense will step up while Hurts rests his shoulder. Philly might not outright win this game, but the six points is just too much for a divisional matchup. Take the Eagles and the points.

This is the line this week that just does not appear to be correct. The Lions have won four straight, scoring nearly 30 points per game in that stretch. They are allowing just 20 points per game to opposing offenses as well, as their defense matures this season. Meanwhile, the Panthers have not beaten a good team in the past two months. On the season, the Panthers are at exactly .500 against the spread. Detroit on the other hand is one of the best teams in the league against the spread at 10 wins and just four losses. This seems like the week that the Lions earn a winning record at the expense of the Panthers. The Lions win by more than three in Carolina this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 8-6-0

Another week where the wild card pick comes up successful. The New York Jets and Detroit Lions game had more defense than the point total indicated and the under was a successful wager. This week, we go back to touchdown scoring props for the wild card pick of the week. In the last month, the Arizona Cardinals have given up the third most production to opposing running backs. This is good news for the Buccaneers and their breakout running back Rachaad White. White’s touches have grown in his last five games. He averages 15 rushes and five targets per game. Against a porous defense like the Cardinals, Rachaad White should see enough action to score a touchdown this week.

