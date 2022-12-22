DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 16

Last week’s selections

Ryan Tannehill: 11.70

Isiah Pacheco: 9.70

Chris Moore: 8.20

Chig Okonkwo: 10.00

Cardinals DST: 11.00

A very disappointing week brought the winning streak to an end. The bad day started early when Ryan Tannehill went down with injury, only to return to the field later in the game but playing at a much lower level. Pacheco and Moore were equally disappointed. Both were not used nearly as expected because the Chiefs and Texans game was surprisingly close throughout. Let’s get back on track this week on an NFL Saturday, Christmas Eve slate. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 16 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 16 of the NFL regular season

The Seattle Seahawks are set for an incredibly difficult game this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Geno Smith($5,800) and the Seahawks have been sliding backwards lately and now face a Chiefs team looking to rebound from a close game last week. The Chiefs are favored by 10 in this game, which indicates that they could get out to a big lead early. That should favor Smith’s fantasy production. If the Chiefs get an early lead, Smith will be relied upon to throw the ball while playing from behind. This is a great price point, especially when weather is likely to hamper so many games this week.

Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, cannot be fooled again, but alas, here we are again. Isiah Pacheco($5,700) is once again a great play at running back this week in DFS tournaments. Surely, Jerick McKinnon cannot keep up with the pace he has been having recently. Pacheco is more of a downhill runner than McKinnon, which should lead to him receiving many touches if the Chiefs do indeed get a lead against the Seahawks. Pacheco played in only a third of the Chiefs offensive snaps last week, compared to around half in the several weeks before. This usage could have been matchup based, but Pacheco gets to face a Seahawks defense that ranks 31st against fantasy running backs in the last month of football. Pacheco is once again a great play this week.

While on the topic of great matchups, DJ Moore($5,500) has a chance at a great game this week against the Detroit Lions. In the last four games, the Lions are surrendering the 31st most points to fantasy wide receivers. The Lions have only surrendered four touchdowns to receivers in the last month, which means they are still giving up a huge amount of yards. Moore should feast on this fact with the volume he garners in the Panthers offense. If he can score, Moore has the potential to have a huge fantasy week.

One of the highest point totals on the board is the game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. This is also one of the few games which will not be affected by weather since it is played indoors. This is great news for tight end TJ Hockenson($4,900). Hockenson is still receiving a huge target share from the Vikings, garnering 17 total the last two weeks. The Giants are bottom 10 against fantasy tight ends, so Hockenson should not have much trouble getting open. The volume, price, and matchup all line up for Hockenson in DFS matchups.

Sample Lineup for Week 16

Geno Smith, $5,800

Isiah Pacheco, $5,700

DJ Moore, $5,500

TJ Hockenson, $4,900

Saints DST, $2,800

Opposite of the Giants and Vikings, is the game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Weather and temperature will slow this game down and the sportsbooks reflect that. With one of the lowest point totals on the board, this game is worth starting either of the defenses in lineups. This leaves DFS players with $25,300 to spend on the remaining four slots. This is still plenty to make some selections in the upper range of players. Some great plays include Derrick Henry, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Travis Kelce. Good luck in your DraftKings DFS tournaments in week 16 of the NFL regular season.

