Saints final injury report vs. Browns - Week 16

The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report against the Cleveland Browns, including wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, along with LB Pete Werner. Five others are questionable for Saturday’s game.

Chris Olave (hamstring) will miss his second game this year due to an injury, having been previously sidelined by a concussion.

Jarvis Landry (ankle) is out for the rest of the season, on injured reserve. He previously missed five games with an ankle injury.

Running back Dwayne Washington is out this week with what Saints HC Dennis Allen described as ‘cluster migraines’ that kept him down last week, too.

Linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) is also out. He just returned from a monthlong absence due to ankle surgery.

In the secondary, Dennis Allen said that Marshon Lattimore is “as close as he’s been” to playing this week, but we’ll see. DA also said the team will evaluate safety Marcus Maye (questionable) after they arrive in Cleveland on Friday.

Saints play the Browns on 12/24 at noon.

