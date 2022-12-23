Canal Street Chronicles: Week 16 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 5-9 after beating the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday afternoon. The Saints have swept the Falcons for the season and still have a chance, although slim, at making the playoffs.

Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Tina:

AK has 100 + yards

Watson sacked twice and throws a pick

Low scoring game but Santa gives the Saints a win

Chris:

No team tops 200 yards of offense

Alvin Kamara scores twice

Rashid Shaheed scores on a punt or kick return

Matt:

Cold weather gets to Saints

Big day for AK

Saints lose on FG

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl