Canal Street Chronicles: Week 16 - Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from some of the CSC staff for the Saints vs. Browns game.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 5-9 after beating the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday afternoon. The Saints have swept the Falcons for the season and still have a chance, although slim, at making the playoffs.

Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Tina:

  • AK has 100 + yards
  • Watson sacked twice and throws a pick
  • Low scoring game but Santa gives the Saints a win

Chris:

  • No team tops 200 yards of offense
  • Alvin Kamara scores twice
  • Rashid Shaheed scores on a punt or kick return

Matt:

  • Cold weather gets to Saints
  • Big day for AK
  • Saints lose on FG

