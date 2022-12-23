 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 23: Saints lose 2 wide receivers to injury ahead of Week 16 game

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 16 - Saints News Network

Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner have been ruled out for the Saints game on Saturday, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Adam Trautman, P.J. Williams, and Andrus Peat are questionable.

Saints rule out Chris Olave, put Jarvis Landry on IR - ESPN

Not only have Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry been ruled out, Jarvis Landry has been placed on IR.

Positive News on Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Ahead of Matchup With Cleveland Browns - Browns Digest

Dennis Allen has said that Marshon Lattimore is “as close as ever” to returning.

Saints to sign local product Kirk Merritt to the roster to bolster injured receiver corps - NOLA

The Saints are expected to sign Kirk Merritt to the roster ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns.

Will Smith Jr., son of late Saints Super Bowl champ, signs with his father’s alma mater - Yahoo! Sports

The son of the late Saints defensive end signs with his father’s college.

Photos: Gayle Benson hosts holiday party for Women and Children’s Shelter | Month of Giving 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Photos from Gayle Benson’s holiday party for Women and Children’s Shelter.

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Holiday Nutcracker Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...