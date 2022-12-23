Fleur-de-Links, December 23: Saints lose 2 wide receivers to injury ahead of Week 16 game

New Orleans Saints News:
Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Dwayne Washington, and Pete Werner have been ruled out for the Saints game on Saturday, while Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Adam Trautman, P.J. Williams, and Andrus Peat are questionable.
Not only have Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry been ruled out, Jarvis Landry has been placed on IR.
Dennis Allen has said that Marshon Lattimore is “as close as ever” to returning.
The Saints are expected to sign Kirk Merritt to the roster ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns.
The son of the late Saints defensive end signs with his father’s college.
Photos from Gayle Benson’s holiday party for Women and Children’s Shelter.
FOCO has released a new Saints-themed nutcracker bobblehead.
