New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns Inactives

Week 16 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (5-9) are on the road for a frigid Christmas Eve matchup against the Cleveland Browns (6-8) at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints will be thin at wide receiver again as Jarvis Landry was placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday due to an ankle injury and Chris Olave is out due to a hamstring injury,

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Chris Olave

RB Dwayne Washington

OL Lewis Kidd

LB Pete Warner

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

S Marcus Maye

Cleveland Browns:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelen Darden

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

T Chris Hubbard

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl