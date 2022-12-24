Saints vs. Browns: Week 16 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 16

The Saints take on the Browns in the North Pole Cleveland today with, surprisingly enough, a slim chance to keep pace in the thoroughly uncompetitive NFC South. While bad coaching and nearly insurmountable injuries have conspired to completely derail the season, fate keeps stepping in to keep the Saints clinging to life. Let’s hope the Saints can take fate’s lead and pick up their sixth win on this Christmas Eve.

Kickoff:

Saturday, December 24th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

Weather Forecast:

10º, Snow Showers/Windy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 706

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 385 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Cleveland Browns radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 32, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Dawgs By Nature

Here’s to the Saints having a Merry Christmas Eve in the Cleveland snow! Who Dat!

